Gunmen Attack Police Station in Imo

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Gunmen yesterday attacked the Ideato South Local Government Police Headquarters in Dikenafai, Imo State and freed those in detention. Though the police said the hoodlums could not succeed as their men repelled their action.

Reports had it that the hoodlums arrived in their numbers, used explosive devices and set the station ablaze.

The areas affected included the administrative office, the Divisional Police office, and the reception desk.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman, Interim Management Committee of Ideato South LGA, Pastor Bede Ikeaka, expressed shock.

Meanwhile, the Imo Police Command spokesman, Michael Abattam, a chief superintendent of police, confirmed the attack but noted that their officers fought back and dislodged the attackers.

He, however, promised to do a detailed reaction as soon as possible.

Fortunately, it was learnt that local vigilance group in the area caught some of the detainees as they were advancing to escape.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

