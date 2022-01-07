FCT Threatens to Sanction Monarchs for Breach of Peace

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration has said it would not hesitate to hold the traditional leaders of 17 Abuja graded chiefdoms responsible for the breakdown of peace in their domains during the forthcoming 2022 FCT Area Councils’ elections.

The Mandate Secretary, FCT Area Council Services Secretariat (ACSS), Hon. Ibrahim Abubakar Dantshoho, issued the warning yesterday when he met with the chiefs.

He said as the closest persons to the grassroots, the graded chiefs have the obligation to ensure the protection of lives by appeasing their subjects that irrespective of party differences, they should embrace peace before, during and after the elections.

He said: “In the next five weeks or so we will be having the area council election and the minister said we should convey this message to you why there must not be any loss of lives. You need to talk to your subjects that irrespective of party differences, there should be peace before, during and even after the elections.

“And if you (graded chiefs) allow anything to happen in your domain, the FCT Administration will not hesitate to hold you responsible for their action or inaction, and why it was not curtailed”.

He said it was as a result of government’s proactive response to insecurity that normalcy has returned to the Gwagwalada/Abaji/Lokoja road, which few months ago was abandoned by many commuters because of the fear of the unknown.

Responding, Etsu of Yaba Chiefdom in Abaji Area Council, Alhaji Abdulahi Adamu, advised politicians to ensure that they follow established law and order of the society, in the pursuit of their aspirations.

Adamu said the chiefs wanted sustenance of peace with or without elections as nothing can be fostered in an atmosphere of crisis.

He, however, appealed for continuous upgrading of status of graded chiefs in the FCT, in order to ensure strategic progression of the traditional institutions.

Also the Etsu Wako Chiefdom in Kwali, Abdulaziz Usman Ibrahim, decried the absence of a police station and perimeter fencing of schools in the Chiefdom.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

