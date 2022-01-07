Convention: APC Stakeholders Urge Governors to Sack Lukman, PGF DG

*Threaten nationwide protest

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on all governors elected on the platform of the party to sack the Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, with immediate effect.

The APC stakeholders, under the aegis of the All Progressives Congress Youth Development and Solidarity Forum (APC-YDSF), said they were ready to stage a massive nationwide protest if Lukman continued as DG, PGF.

According to them, Lukman had allegedly proven to be an agent of a few selfish interests in the party and that of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Their call came on the heels of an open letter authored recently by the DG and sent to party leaders, which according to them, he reportedly promoted in the media to achieve his alleged objective of destabilising the APC.

They spoke just as the party said it was set to deal with erring members of the party found to be working against its interest.

The group, in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Hon. Tobias Ogbeh, noted that what Lukman had done was to practically provide reference materials for “a contrived PDP win in the 2023 general elections.”

It stated, “We find it most unfortunate that the DG decided to exploit the timing of our great party’s National Convention to ply his poisonous ware by pretending to make a legitimate intervention.

“It is ironic that Lukman was unable to conceal the agenda he has for truncating the successes recorded by the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), which even him admitted has done a great job in stabilizing the APC.

“As our Forum struggles to come to terms with the reality that the man who administers the umbrella body of APC governors is a mole within the party and being used by some forces to destroy our organisation from inside, we find it pertinent to alert stakeholders to the dangers that the DG’s continued occupation of that office poses to the success of the APC in the months ahead.”

In another development, a group within the APC, Progressive Initiative For Change and Development, has called on the leadership of the party to ensure all crises in the party are resolved before any National Convention would be conducted.

The National Coordinator of the Group, Chief Donatus Okereke, told newsmen in Abuja that the party was clearly not ready for a National Convention with the crises engulfing some state chapters, urging the national leaders of the party to ensure “proper and thorough reconciliation” before any National Convention is staged.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

