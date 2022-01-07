Buhari: Nigeria Ready to Assist Mali to Return to Democratic Rule

*Says decision is in line with ECOWAS requirements

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged Nigeria’s readiness to assist Mali to return to democratic governance in line with the requirements of the sub regional body, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Speaking yesterday at the State House, while responding to a comprehensive briefing from a Special Envoy from the Transitional President of Mali, Col. Assimi Goita, the president said nobody could love Mali more than Malians themselves, counselling that everyone should work within the tenets of ECOWAS, in order to restore constitutional order to the West African country at the shortest possible time.

“Nigeria will work within ECOWAS limitations to assist Mali. Every country has its issues. We fought our own Civil War before, so we may not know the totality of the internal politics of each country. But we will make as much sacrifice as we can for Mali, within ECOWAS requirements. I am pleased you have briefed the ECOWAS Chairman too,” President Buhari added.

Mali’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga, who led a team had earlier briefed President Buhari on conclusions from the National Conference on State-Rebuilding, held in Bamako, December 27-30, 2021.

The Special Envoy expressed gratitude to Nigeria for support to his country in terms of bilateral relations, and for the help rendered to the ECOWAS Mediation Team, led by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Col. Goita’s vision has been identified as speedy return to democracy, because Mali wants to review laws guiding elections, “and professionalise the process.”

Also, at a meeting with Jonathan on the current developments in neighbouring Mali, the duo, according to a release by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, resolved to prepare ground for a special meeting of ECOWAS Heads of Government, which has been convened for Sunday in Accra, Ghana, to deliberate on the political situation in Mali.

Buhari, at the meeting, repeated his earlier pledge that whatever Nigeria would do on the Mali situation would be done within the ambit of ECOWAS requirement.

