  BOLAJI AKINYEMI AT 80: A TRIBUTE

Ibrahim B. Babangida pays tribute to Bolaji Akinyemi, an academic and former minister of external affairs

It is always gratifying for me each time I have the unique opportunity to use landmark birthday celebrations to express my appreciation to persons who assisted us in shaping the trajectory of our public engagement in government. It is true that we ran a military government, but our civilian appointees were Nigerians who have made their mark in their chosen profession, and who gave a sense of purpose and direction to our government.

Aside from deliberately and consciously recruiting and assembling some of the best brains to manage all sectors of the Nigerian economy during my time, there were a handful others who gave our government the needed panache to deliver on our solemn promises. Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, a quintessential professor of political science, and well-grounded in foreign affairs, comes to mind. This is a name that will remain eternal and indelible in the annals of Nigeria’s political economy, not only as a highly cerebral, bold and courageous learned mind, but one, whose contributions to national discourse and body of knowledge remain profound.

Before my intervention in the governance process, I had encountered Bolaji Akinyemi at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Lagos. As a uniformed officer, I often created the time to participate in some lectures at the Institute, chief of which was that of Bolaji Akinyemi. I would sneak into his lectures, painstakingly learn from his erudite delivery, as a way to prepare me for greater challenges and understanding the complexities in Nigeria and Nigerians better. His lectures were often interactive and argumentative. He was always probing into the unknown, trying to unravel the behind-the-scenes rationale why governments all over the world take certain actions in furtherance of their foreign affairs policy.

He was also analytical and used very handy examples to illustrate his theses. At the end of each lecture, he would try to interrogate my attendance even though I wasn’t running any postgraduate or fellowship course at the Institute. The knowledge I gained from those lectures came to impact meaningfully when I became a military president. I am sure Bolaji Akinyemi might think my participation was a longing to preside over the country. Far from that. I was just interested in gaining knowledge and his classes and lectures offered that window. Being his fan in whose lectures I was generously immersed in those years when he was Director-General of the NIIA, I had no hesitation in appointing him as the External Affairs Minister in 1985, as soon as we took over the reins of government.

Here was a rich mind in international affairs circle, a known name, a brilliant young professor of ideas and intellect, who was passionate about his country’s political economy. He stayed for two years, but his interventions and contributions in building a profound image for Nigeria remain one of the finest moments in Nigeria’s foreign policy engagements. When he conceptualized the Technical Aides Corps, it became a signature idea that guaranteed Nigeria’s place in the comity of nations particularly within the African continent. Till date, even though no longer well-tailored by successive governments, that initiative re-enacted our pride of place in contemporary foreign affairs discourse. Aside from this novel idea, each time Bolaji Akinyemi led a delegation to any international forum, his colleagues from other countries were often amazed at his understanding of international politics and diplomacy. He was a delight to watch each time he mounted the podium to give vent to his intellect and deep knowledge of political affairs. At United Nations General Assembly, Bolaji was always a delight to watch. He guided us so remarkably by bringing his experience to bear on our foreign policy initiatives.

In my search for knowledge, understanding and a deeper reflection about Nigeria, I found Bolaji Akinyemi not just a handy resource person, but one whose teaching methodology was unequivocal, with lecture topics that captured the entire gamut of our foreign policy issues, challenges and opportunities. Even as a president, I still enjoyed those tutorials at regular intervals during cabinet meetings or any other meeting. He would lecture us at cabinet meetings and simplified the nuances of our foreign policy subject matter. Bolaji Akinyemi is a delight any day. Outside government, he remains his idealistic self, loyal to friends, and ever ready to champion a common cause that could place Nigeria on its desired pedestal.

As a thorough-bred Nigerian and a disciplinarian par excellence, Bolaji’s selling point is his calm disposition to issues and his ability to use superior intellect to convey his position on any issue. He loves intellectual engagement and likes to interrogate any issue before decisions are taken. His solemn voice typifies his subliminal humility, and his infectious candour underscores his geniality. Bolaji remains one Nigerian whose sense of patriotism is not in doubt.

At 80, Bolaji has come full circle, even though his interventions in national discourse still conveys the fire and intellectual elegance that defines his persona some 50 years ago. A professor at 41, his love for books is remarkable. Each time I need a deeper probing into any unassailable issue, an engagement with Bolaji whether by phone or otherwise, would always yield the cutting-edge introspection. He has built a name for himself by sheer dint of hard work, intellectuality and resourcefulness.

On behalf of Aisha, Muha, Aminu and Halima, let me crave your indulgence to use this opportunity to convey my hearty felicitations to this intellectual giant whose humility and candour are symbolic of his entire humanity. May the almighty God continue to grant him good health in his trajectory on this putrid plane. Happy birthday my dear Professor.

General Babangida, GCFR, is

former Military President

