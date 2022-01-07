Barber Kills Commercial Motorcyclist in Bayelsa Community

Olusegun Samuel In Yenagoa

Few days after members of Sagbama community in Bayelsa State foiled an attempt by two teenagers to kill a 13-year-old for rituals, the community was again thrown in mourning and anger yesterday after a 20-year-old barber stabbed an Okada rider to death.

The cause of the fight which led to the unfortunate death of the 38 years man could not be ascertained as of press time. But it was reported the incident happened in the early morning hours of yesterday.

Shortly after the incident, it was gathered that angry youths of the community took the corpse of the deceased to the police station in Sagbama before returning to the barber’s shop only to discover that a pastor has aided the escape of the suspect.

The angry mob returned to the police station, retrieved the corpse of the Okada rider and deposited it at the doorstep of the pastor, who has also taken to his heels.

Reacting to the incident, the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Command, Asinim Butswat, said the killer barber has since been arrested and is in Police custody.

He said: “Detectives of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested a barber who stabbed a motorcycle rider to death over a minor misunderstanding in Sagbama Community, Sagbama Local Government Area.

“The unfortunate incident occurred on 06 January,2022, at Sagbama Community. One Lucky Diri ‘m’ 20 years, a barber, allegedly stabbed one Emeka Christian Udo ‘m’ 38 years, a motorcycle rider with a screw driver on his left ribs, over a minor misunderstanding.

“The injured victim was immediately rushed to Sagbama General Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment. The suspect Lucky Diri, has been arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Ben Nebolisa Okolo, has ordered for discreet Investigation and upon conclusion the case will be charged to court.”

