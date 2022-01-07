Amazon Prime Video Announces Worldwide Exclusive Deal with Anthill Studios

Amazon Prime Video, a leading global streaming service, has closed a multi-year licensing agreement with Anthill Studios, an acclaimed production studio in Nigeria. Under the agreement, Prime Video will have exclusive, worldwide distribution rights to Anthill’s slate of theatrical releases, starting in 2022, which will be made available to an audience of more than 200 million Prime Video members worldwide following their theatrical release in Nigeria.

The deal reinforces Prime Video’s continued commitment to deliver a compelling selection of popular, premium Nollywood films to their global audience. “We are very excited to bring Anthill’s upcoming slates of popular Nollywood movies to Prime Video customers around the world,” said Ayanna Lonian, Prime Video’s Director of Content Acquisition and Head of Worldwide Major Studio Licensing Strategy. “We want to showcase the very best of Nollywood and authentic African stories to our customers and this groundbreaking deal helps us to achieve that goal.”

“Films from Anthill Studios have always excited global audiences. This is largely because we believe in the power of authentic and original stories. We also love to explore genres and go boldly where most don’t. This is why Amazon Prime Video is the right kind of home for our stories. I am really excited because with this licensing deal, we can explore more story ideas, including genres new to Nollywood like sci-fi and animation, for a global audience” said Niyi Akinmolayan, Founder and Creative Director of Anthill Studios.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can watch popular TV shows and movies including Amazon Originals such as Wheel of Time, The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Grand Tour and Modern Love. Popular movies and TV shows, including Amazon Originals, are available for Prime Video members to stream or download and enjoy anytime, anywhere, at no additional cost beyond a Prime or Prime Video membership.

Members can watch via the Prime Video app on mobile, tablet, Smart TVs, game consoles, or online at PrimeVideo.com. Anthill’s founder and creative director Niyi Akinmolayan has become one of the most sought-after directors and filmmakers in Nigeria with more than one billion naira in the Nigerian box office.

