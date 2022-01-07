A’Ibom Council Chair Empowers Loyal Political Supporters, Constituents with Mini Buses, Other Gifts

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Chairman of Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Israel Idaisin, has empowered 15 constituents with mini buses to mark the 30th anniversary celebration of the creation of the local government area.

Idaisin also gave out over 500 bags of rice and cash grant to other constituents-men, women, youths as well as staff of the LGA-at an event held at the Council Secretariat in Odoro Ikpe.

He thanked God for his benevolence on the people of the LGA, hence it became necessary to use the epoch event to honour and reward the citizens who have achieved outstanding success in different walks of life.

The council boss said the celebration also aimed at empowering loyal political supporters for their contributions to ensuring the political machinery in Ini LGA was not clogged by any form of challenges.

According to him, “Indeed our beloved Ini LGA is 30 years old today. I thank you all for believing in my administration and the leadership of the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

“Let me specially commend our individual efforts and contributions, no matter how little, towards ensuring that Ini LGA enjoys absolute peace, progress, tranquility and safety of lives and property, as well as government and private sector investments in our various communities.”

He identified some of the life transforming projects recorded so far under his tenure to include portable water project, construction of civic centre at Ikot Ekiko, construction of classroom blocks at primary school in Ikot Udo Asan.

Others include the renovation of the council buildings to befit the status of a council secretariat, consistent grading of feeder roads across all the 11 wards in the LGA, ongoing construction of modern motor park, payment of bursary to all Ini indigenes in all the tertiary institutions, among others.

“As our tradition, we will witness today a life-touching empowerment aimed at lifting 15 families out of poverty by giving them mini buses.

“This administration from inception has empowered its citizens at various occasions, giving out motorcycles and other gift items capable of making life meaningful and comfortable for them.”

Addressing the gathering, the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, appreciated the council chairman for the love he has shown to his people, and urged other LGA chairmen to emulate his leadership style.

