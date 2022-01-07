Ahmed Musa Bereaved!

Super Eagles Skipper, Ahmed Musa, did not fly out with the rest of the Super Eagles squad to Cameroon on Wednesday night ahead of the AFCON after he suffered a family bereavement.

An official disclosed that the Turkey-based forward was granted compassionate leave and will join up with the rest of the squad in Cameroon.

“He lost a close family member and as such he has been excused from the team,” an official announced yesterday.

This will be Ahmed Musa’s third AFCON after he made his debut in the 2013 tournament, which Nigeria won in South Africa.

In October, Ahmed Musa reached a milestone 100 caps for Nigeria against Central African Republic in Cameroon.

Watford defender William Ekong has often deputised for Ahmed Musa.

