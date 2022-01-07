Aggrieved APC Members Move to Stop February Convention

Sue Buni over non completion of states’ congresses

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Some aggrieved members of the All Progresive Congress ( APC) have commenced legal action to stop the planned February National Convention of the APC by dragging the Caretaker- and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee under Yobe State Governor, Mr Mai Mala Buni before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Specifically, the aggrieved members have already applied to the court for an order to restrain the Buni-led CECPC from going ahead with the convention.

Governors of the ruling party under the platform of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), has fixed a meeting for this weekend in Abuja, at the Kebbi State Governors lodge in Asokoro in respect of the convention.

Recall that some members of the APC have been clamouring for a change in date of the scheduled national convention.

In the suit dated January 4, 2022 the plaintiffs are Suleiman Usman, Muhammed Shehu, Samaila Isahaka, Idris Isah and Audu Emmanuel.

Meanwhile, sued alongside Buni include the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Chairman, All Progressives Congress’ Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Plaintiffs in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/3/2022, are praying the court for an order to stop the convention on the ground that state congresses are yet to be completed in all the 36 states of the federation.

Lawyer to the plaintiffs, Olusola Ojo has raised five questions for the court to determine and also sought eight declarative reliefs.

Part of the reliefs is an order restraining the 1st and 2nd defendants from organizing and conducting the national convention of the APC unless state congresses of the 1st defendant are first concluded in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

An order directing the 1st and 2nd defendant to first conduct state congresses of the 1st defendant in Anambra and Zamfara States before the national convention of the APC can be scheduled and conducted.

Another order restraining INEC from giving approval effect to any action of the 1st and 2nd defendant to organize and conduct national convention of the 1st defendant unless state congresses of the 1st defendant are first conducted / concluded in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the case.

