Again, Rite Foods Sponsors Eniola Badmus’ ‘Feeds the Needy’ Initiative

Mary Nnah

Rite Foods Limited, the leading manufacturer of carbonated soft drinks, sausages and energy drink in Nigeria, has restated its commitment to corporate philanthropy with its sponsorship of Eniola Badmus’ ‘feeds the needy’ initiative on New Year’s Day in Lagos.

The ‘Feed the Needy’ initiative is championed by Nollywood celebrity, Eniola Badmus with a clear objective of putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the state. It is done on New Year’s Day each year since inception on January 1, 2019.

The initiative, in its fourth edition witnessed the feeding of over fifty thousand needy people with Rite Foods providing an array of its fantastically refreshing beverages, Bigi drinks, complimented with Bigi premium table water as well as its spicy and tasty beef sausage rolls given out to refresh, revitalize and recharge thousands of the needy across various centers in the state.

Assistant Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited, Boluwatife Adedugbe, stated that the initiative is in line with her company’s commitment to corporate philanthropy by making a meaningful difference in a refreshing way in the lives of people in various communities across the country.

“As a company, we are poised to strengthen global solidarity with focus on meeting the needs of the poor and vulnerable people in different communities across the country,” she added.

Some of the locations visited during the initiative include the Living Fountain Orphanage, Heart of Gold Children Hospice, Nigerian Red Cross Society Motherless Babies Home, Heritage Homes Orphanage, Babes Salaam Orphanage Home and Temidire Primary School, Shogunle Lagos.

Badmus, the convener of the initiative commended Rite Foods company for supporting the initiative and poured her heartfelt gratitude to the company for always showing up to supporting causes that make an enduring impact in the lives of people in the country. “Rite Foods has been wonderful in ensuring that smiles come to the faces of people in various communities across the state and Nigeria, and I appreciate them for helping me achieve the objective consecutively for four years; this noble initiative of feeding the needy in Lagos,” she said.

The food and beverage giant constantly sees the need to reach out to people in dire need in the society by demonstrating its support for initiatives that impact lives directly through such sponsorship platforms.

From 2010 till date, the company has impacted thousands of needy people, schools, NGOs, initiatives and communities across Nigeria.

