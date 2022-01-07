2023: No Friction Between Ibori and 1, Gbagi Assures

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

One of the 2023 governorship aspirants in Delta State, Mr. Kenneth Gbagi, has debunked insinuations that there was a rift between him and his kinsman, former governor Chief James Ibori, due to alleged political differences.

Gbagi, formerly Nigeria’s minister of state for education, said contrary to the insinuation, he enjoys a flourishing relationship with Ibori, who is regarded as an eminent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.

Speaking at a New Year get-together at his Oginibo country home in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state, he said he was enjoying the support of Deltans and key PDP leaders in the state, including Ibori, particularly regarding his gubernatorial ambition.

Specifically, the criminologist, lawyer and entrepreneur said Ibori, who governed Delta between 1999 and 2007, had actually thrown his weight behind him as hopeful successor to the incumbent, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023.

He said Ibori expressed support in no uncertain terms during his (Gbagi’s) visit to him at his country home in Oghara as well as during a recent meeting between them in Abuja.

The first of the PDP governorship aspirants to formally declare his intention to contest the 2023 Delta State governorship before state PDP leadership led by state Chairman, Kingsley Esiso, in November 2021, also debunked speculations that the much-talked about ‘Ibori Camp’ was scheming for another aspirant also from Urhobo ethnic extraction in Delta Central senatorial district who was, until recently, a member of the Okowa’s executive council.

However, Gbagi told his supporters under the Gbagi Solidarity Movement (GSM) at Oginibo that Ibori had assured him that he would be the next state governor in 2023 after Okowa.

Narrating what transpired at his visit to the former governor, he said they both had a robust discussion and quoted Ibori to have acknowledged that Gbagi’s evident popularity since coming back to the country as the aspirant holding the best promise to “turn situation around positively,” for the state after the current administration.

Gbagi said, “After those good things he had told me, I said to Chief James Ibori, ‘Look, all these good things that you have told me, tell it to Governor Okowa too’. And, he said to me, ‘Take my word for it, I will tell the governor that you are the governor or nothing else. Chief James Ibori will not deny himself.

“And, when I met Chief Ibori recently in Abuja, he said to me that many people think we are enemies because they don’t understand.”

While calling on the Urhobo ethnic nationality to assert themselves regarding the 2023 governorship election, even as they queued behind Governor Okowa in his avowed determination to finish strong, he said if the former governor could ensure that a relative of his (Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan) succeeded him in 2007, it stood to reason to believe that he would stand by his words to support him towards 2023.

“If a governor can produce his own blood brother to take over from him, I see nothing wrong in letting God instruct Governor Okowa, who has put the Almighty first in everything he does in the state.

“No one can stop what a governor who is determined to do the best for his state will do. Let the best candidate present himself, we will not shortfall in telling Deltans the truth. Okowa will handover to a governor from Urhobo come 2023.

“Those who are questionable will not go for Urhobo. If you have anything against Gbagi, say it out today. Gentlemen, I believe Okowa, will handover to me,” Gbagi further said.

