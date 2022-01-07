2023: Ex-COAS, Ihejirika, Joins Campaigners for Power Shift to Abia North

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), has expressed his commitment and support for the clamour that the next governor of Abia State should come from the old Isuikwuato District in line with the Abia charter of equity.

He made this known yesterday during his visit to the chairman of Abia Founding Fathers Association, Dr. Onyike James Onyike, at his Eluama Isuikwuato country home, where heexpressed solidarity with the elders over their position on the need to adhere to power rotation principle in Abia.

The founding fathers had at their meeting last September called on political parties to respect the Abia charter of equity in their choice of governorship candidates in 2023. They also pinpointed Isuikwuato as the area to produce the successor to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Ihejirika explained that his visit was aimed at using Onyike as a point of contact to thank all the members of Abia Fathers “for their well founded pronouncement” that the next Abia governor should come from Isuikwuato.

He said the position of the founding fathers was in tandem with the Abia charter of equity, which promoted peace, fairness and justice in the rotation of governorship seat among the component parts of Abia.

The former Army boss, who was being touted as possible governorship aspirant, described the stance of the founding fathers as “a landmark decision”, saying, “it’s a demonstration of their love for brotherhood and peaceful coexistence in the state they fought very hard for its creation”.

He commended Onyike for his lifelong dedication, commitment, sacrifice and love for lsuikwuato and Abia state, having been there from conception, planning and executing the activities that led to the creation of the state in 1991.

Isuikwuato is one of the defunct distructs that formed the name “Abia”, with Isuikwuato represented by the letter ‘I’ hence those clamouring for “Isuikwuato’s turn” were arguing that all the other districts (Afikpo, Bende, and Aba) had all produced Abia governors.

Ihejirika, who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Gift, Chief Ray Nkemdirim, Ugwumba Amaise, Prince Okezie lsiocha and Sir Dave Agwalla, addressed the issues raised by Onyikeand assured them that qualified people were sufficient in Isuikwuato district, who were prepared and capable of providing good leadership for Abia.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

