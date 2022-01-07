1,910 Bandits, Insurgents, Others Killed in Eight Months, Says Military

· 24, 059 terrorists, families surrendered

· 14 illegal refining sites immobilised

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The military high command yesterday disclosed that troops killed 1,910 criminals, including insurgents, armed bandits, armed robbers and kidnappers in the last eight months.

It said between May 20, 2021 and January 6, 2022, a total of 24,059 terrorists and their families comprising 5,326 adult males, 7,550 adult females and 11,183 children have so far surrendered to troops in the North-east.

Also, it said all surrendered elements were profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary action.

In addition, the military disclosed that troops impounded a total of 1,458,600 litres of illegally refined petrol, 9,345 barrels of stolen crude oil and 355,000 litres illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in the Niger Delta.

Speaking during a media briefing in Abuja, the Director, Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major Gen Bernard Onyeuko, said, “gallant troops in the frontlines executed these operations with utmost zest that resulted in the incapacitation of terrorists’ fighting capability and neutralisation of scores of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements, including high profile ones, who were either neutralised in action or arrested.”

According to him, large numbers of terrorists have continued to surrender due to troops’ overwhelming superior combat power and intelligence activities.

He said a total of 79 terrorists were arrested and 113 kidnapped civilians rescued by troops of Operation Hadin Kai within the period.

In the same vein, he said, a total of 195 assorted arms including AK-47 rifles, GPMGs, PKT guns and locally fabricated guns were recovered from terrorist elements in the course of the operations.

In addition, a total of 2,385 rounds of different calibres of ammunition and were recovered, while a total of 14 gun trucks of the terrorists were destroyed in the course of the operations, while 16 gun trucks were captured by troops within the period.

He said the troops of Operation Awatse fighting pipeline vandalism and economic saboteurs in the south-west zone successfully forestalled criminal activities within the period under review.

In the course of the operations, troops impounded a total of 1,458,600 litres of illegally refined Premium Motor Spirit; 9,345 barrels of stolen crude oil and 355,000 litres illegally refined automotive gas oil.

Additionally, troops recovered a total of 1,594 rounds of ammunition and 14 assorted rifles. Also, within the period, a total of 15 illegal refining sites were immobilised while 12 boats and 13 trucks engaged in illegal activities were arrested, he said.

Within the period, 15 kidnapped civilians were rescued, while 28 criminal elements were arrested.

Also, 38,582 barrels and 6,491,000 litres of stolen crude oil as well as 11,659,500 litres of illegally refined Premium Motor Spirit were recovered and handed appropriately.

“Within the period under review, troops discovered and immobilised a cumulative total of 145 illegal refining sites, 209 ovens, 122 cooking pots/boilers, 161 cooling systems, 224 reservoirs, 160 large dugout pits and 367 storage tanks in the Niger Delta region. Consequently, a total 12,846,300 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) as well as 29,237 barrels and 6,491,000 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered within the period.

“Similarly, a total of 3,969,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene; 10,200,500 litres of illegally refined Premium Motor Spirit were recovered by troops”, he said.

Onyeuko said the armed forces would sustain the onslaught against criminal elements.

“We will continue to sustain the offensive and will not relent until peace is restored to every troubled zone in Nigeria. The general public is also assured of our commitment to protect lives and properties as well as our economic assets anywhere, with renewed vigour this year.

“The high command of the Nigerian military continues to thank the general public and members of the press for their support and further solicit everyone’s cooperation towards providing credible and timely information that will facilitate proactive engagements in our operations,” he added.

“The military high command also commends all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the country for their resilience, doggedness and commitment.

“Troops are further encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in securing the country,” he said.

