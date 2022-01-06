Suspected Cultists Kill One in Awka

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Suspected cultists have killed one person at Aroma Junction in Awka, Anambra State. Eyewitnesses said the cultists numbering five and aged between 23 and 28 years old accosted the victim who was identified as Agozie and shot him dead at the busy Aroma Junction.

An eyewitness said: “The boys came by foot, they met him at Aroma, and one of them shot at him and he fell.

“Immediately he fell, all the five boys started shooting at him simultaneously, riddling his body with bullets, before they walked away.”

Another source, a food vendor at the junction said the victim, Agozie, who he described as a very crazy youth in the area was in his shop about an hour ago, where he ate food before leaving, and was felled less than an hour after.

The killing of the youth had caused a stir at the junction as traders, motorists scampered in all directions, while the assailants, five in number tucked their pistol into their pockets and walked away without any mobility, and with their faces not hooded.

As at the time of filling this report, the corpse was still lying at the junction.

Attempt to get reaction over the identity of the killers from the Anambra State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga proved abortive.

