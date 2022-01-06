Sanwo-Olu to Grace Season I of Professional NMA Fights on Friday

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is expected to grace the Season 1 of the professional Mixed Martial Arts, NMA, slated for Friday night at the Grand African Ballroom of the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island.

Speaking at a press conference at the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel yesterday, the Chairman Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku said Sanwo-Olu is a sport loving governor and has expressed his desire to witness the fights live.

“The governor understands the power of sports, so when UFC welterweight world champion, Kamaru Usman shared his vision concerning NMA with him, he keyed into it,” Aiyepeku said.

The Lagos State Sports Commission Chairman said a NMA Federation would be established in Nigeria, starting in Lagos and it would be the first of its kind in the country.

An African-oriented Nigeria Mixed Martial Arts-5Five 4Four Limited, will on Friday, be organizing five professional NMA fights featuring international fighters across Africa at the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel.

The Face-off fight which is powered by “the Nigeria Nightmare”, Usman would witness five fights which include Damilare Abdulrahim vs Ugochukwu Melvin, Jude Ezugwu vs Chidi Nwankwo, Cornel Thomson vs Richard Onem, Emmanuel Onoja vs Richard Muzaan and Daniel Emeka vs Ayivor Mawuko.

According to the organizers – 5Five 4Four, NMA is the fastest growing sports and it’s acceptable in Nigeria.

“We want to take it to the universities, and we’re looking at the NUGA Games which the University of Lagos would be hosting. We are also targeting the grassroots too,” the organizers said.

On his part, Usman said the whole idea is to give opportunities to Nigerian youths.

“The vision is to give Nigerian children and their family a live changing opportunity. I have seen some of the fighters and they have a chance to take their fight to the next level,” Usman said.

