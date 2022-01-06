Pharmaceuticals Call on Soludo to Look into Drug Supply in Health Centres

Rebecca Ejifoma

Members of the St. Toby Pharmaceutical Ltd and the CCS Voluntary Support Group have congratulated Prof. Charles Soludo for emerging winner of the Anambra Gubernatorial elections, while calling on his attention on drug supply and distribution in health centres in the state.

The groups noted this in a media statement issued recently by its representative, Pharm. Onyebuchi Tochukwu.

The statement read in part, “We deliberately waited for this time to be sure the rush is over to send this our heartfelt congratulations to you.”

The groups described the outcome of the elections as peaceful, free, fair, and credible.

“We rejoice with you because your well-deserved victory is the choice of Anambrarians who have now put a round peg in a round hole in the governance of the state.”

As major stakeholders in the affairs of Igboland, the firms noted that they have high expectations from Soludo.

“We expect to see a quantum leap in the economic transformation of the state as a template for the Southeast.

“We expect to see the development of human capital especially in the productive sector of the economy.”

And as members of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), they also requested that he looked into the health sector in the state, especially the revolving drug supply and distribution to the primary healthcares of the State.

St. Toby Pharmaceutical Ltd is an indigenous registered pharmaceutical company that imports, supplies, and distributes all kinds of drugs and medical consumables.

