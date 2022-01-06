Osimhen, Onuachu, Ndidi Get Multiple Nominations in Pitch Award 

Super Eagles trio of Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu and Wilfred Ndidi  were few of the  players  with more than  a single nomination  as organisers  announced  in Lagos yesterday   the top three candidates  for the forthcoming  8th edition of the annual  Nigeria Pitch Award  to be held in March.

Osimhen was listed in  three categories including Striker of the Year where he will battle with  Super Eagles teammates duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Paul Onuachu. He is also a contender  for the Sam Okwaraji Award usually  reserved  to a person  who has given so much  in furtherance development of the game  as he faces stiff challenge  from Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) First Vice President, Barrister  Seyi Akinwunmi and Super Falcons Captain and Barcelona Femini  forward, Asisat Oshoala, who  is also shortlisted for the Queen of the Pitch Award

The  22-year-old  Napoli striker  is equally in the running  for award’s blue ribbon  the King of the Pitch where he would fight it out yet again  with  both  Ndidi and  Onuachu.

Ndidi is also listed  for the Midfielder of the Year as he faces off  against  his national teammates  duo of  Joe Aribo and Frank Onyeka.

Meanwhile, telecommunications giants, MTN Nigeria (MTN)  who  in September signed a three-year, renewable contract as  the exclusive “Official Communications Partner” of the NFF, are notable nominee  for the Corporate Sponsor of Football Award.

Altogether, there are  three candidates   on the shortlist  in 17 award categories  but the  winners  will be known later in March on the margins of the Super Eagles’  Qatar 2022  play-off  match.

NFF Director of Communications  Ademola Olajire said the federation  endorsed  the Nigeria  Pitch  Award  because  it is credible , adding  the organisers  in conjunction with the foremost auditing firm, SIAO Partners have brought into play transparency and integrity hence  the award is devoid of any controversy since its inception.

Other  awardees for the 8th  edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards include Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa and Gov. Nyesom Wike  of Rivers completing the list of Best Football Supporting Governor of the year.