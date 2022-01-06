Osimhen, Onuachu, Ndidi Get Multiple Nominations in Pitch Award 

Super Eagles trio of Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu and Wilfred Ndidi were few of the players with more than a single nomination as organisers announced in Lagos yesterday the top three candidates for the forthcoming 8th edition of the annual Nigeria Pitch Award to be held in March.

Osimhen was listed in three categories including Striker of the Year where he will battle with Super Eagles teammates duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Paul Onuachu. He is also a contender for the Sam Okwaraji Award usually reserved to a person who has given so much in furtherance development of the game as he faces stiff challenge from Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) First Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi and Super Falcons Captain and Barcelona Femini forward, Asisat Oshoala, who is also shortlisted for the Queen of the Pitch Award

The 22-year-old Napoli striker is equally in the running for award’s blue ribbon the King of the Pitch where he would fight it out yet again with both Ndidi and Onuachu.

Ndidi is also listed for the Midfielder of the Year as he faces off against his national teammates duo of Joe Aribo and Frank Onyeka.

Meanwhile, telecommunications giants, MTN Nigeria (MTN) who in September signed a three-year, renewable contract as the exclusive “Official Communications Partner” of the NFF, are notable nominee for the Corporate Sponsor of Football Award.

Altogether, there are three candidates on the shortlist in 17 award categories but the winners will be known later in March on the margins of the Super Eagles’ Qatar 2022 play-off match.

NFF Director of Communications Ademola Olajire said the federation endorsed the Nigeria Pitch Award because it is credible , adding the organisers in conjunction with the foremost auditing firm, SIAO Partners have brought into play transparency and integrity hence the award is devoid of any controversy since its inception.

Other awardees for the 8th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards include Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa and Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers completing the list of Best Football Supporting Governor of the year.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

