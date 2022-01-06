Opposition May Displace APC in 2023 If Party Fails to Get It Right, Buhari Warns

Deji Elumoye and Wale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised the All Progressives Congress governors to allow the February, 2022 date for the party’s national convention to be.

The President, who was responding to questions on a special programme on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Thursday, stated that if the party failed to get its acts right, the opposition party may displace it.

His words: “The Governors should allow the system to work. I am not a kingmaker. I have tried to get my position known that party leadership needs bottom to top approach.

“Those who want power must work for it. If the APC can’t agree on the convention, the opposition will naturally take over”.

