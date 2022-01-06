Obaseki to Provide Optic Fibre Connectivity across 18 LGAs to Boost Digital Economy

•Congratulates Salami on appointment as Chief Economic Adviser

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured residents that his government would sustain ongoing reforms and programmes aimed at achieving digital economy in the state, promising to provide fibre optic connectivity to all Edo communities to enhance access to the internet and expand the state’s digital economy.

Obaseki, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said his administration was committed to building physical and digital infrastructure, leveraging technology to drive sustainable growth and development in the state.

The governor noted that while the construction and rehabilitation of roads were currently ongoing across the 18 local government areas of the state, the state government would sustain investment in other infrastructure, including electricity and fibre connections.

He stated, “Our operation Light Up Edo is in full gear with the street-lighting project being rolled out in Benin City, Ekpoma and Auchi.

“We are working with a private provider to connect all our 18 local government areas with fibre optic connection to enhance access to the internet and expand the digital economy across the state.”

Obaseki reassured that his administration’s huge investment in physical and digital infrastructure would position Edo State as a major commercial hub in Nigeria and West Africa.

Noting that the government was nurturing a new generation of Edo youths that would dominate and conquer the world, the governor said, “We are supporting our youths in entrepreneurship and innovation to seize the moment and build top-of-the-range capacity to compete with their peers globally.

“As a government, we are recommitting ourselves to deepen growth across all sectors of the state and provide more opportunities for our people to realise their full potential. These we will do by leveraging the innate abilities of our people and providing them with the tools and enablement to dominate and conquer their world.”

Meanwhile, Obaseki has congratulated Prof. Doyin Salami on his appointment as the Chief Economic Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor, in a statement yesterday, said: “I hope that Prof. Salami will justify the trust and confidence of Mr. President and help to align the nation’s monetary and fiscal policies to enable inclusive growth in these very challenging economic times.”

He added: “With this new role, I urge Prof. Salami to provide direction in influencing the fundamentals of the Nigerian economy, which will help to steer the economy back on track.

“Prof. Salami’s credentials will boost investor confidence for many who have sought a more coordinated and predictable economic environment that can spur Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and portfolio investment into the economy.

“As the current chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) and member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria, I expect Prof. Salami to bring his experience to bear in the new assignment and place Nigeria on the path of economic prosperity.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

