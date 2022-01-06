Nigerian Pro Golfer Jacobson is Dead

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja
Grief has struck the Nigerian professional golf rank following the death of Festus Kolawole Jacobson.
The Nigeria Professional Golfers Association (PGAN) in a statement confirmed Jacobson’s call to glory on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Until his death, Jacobson was attached to Ikoyi Club 1938, Golf Section as a Resident PGA Pro and was also a member of the technical team of the Lagos State Golf Association.
Jacobson, who turned professional in the early 2000s, at the beginning of his career, served as a resident professional at the Abeokuta Golf Club.
The PGAN prayed to God to uphold the family and friends the deceased left behind and grant him eternal rest.