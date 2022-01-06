NCS Condemns Attack on Personnel In sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Sokoto / Zamfara Area Command has condemned an attack on its Personnel by hoodlums in Asara Village , Illela local government of Sokoto state.

In a statement issued by the command public relations officer Assistant superintendent of Customs(ASPC1) Tahir Balarabe Yusuf said the attack has no justification.

He added that on Sunday 2nd January, 2022 officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, Sokoto/Zamfara Command mobile Team based on credible intelligence that a vehicle is coming with some smuggled goods, mounted a stop and search operation at Asara village along Sokoto Illela Road.

The statement further added that about 0800hrs a vehicle Toyota Avensis with tinted glass believed to be conveying smuggled items was flagged down for search but the driver upon sighting officers tried to escape and in the process almost knock down one of the officer who quickly jumped out of his way, but unfortunately, the vehicle ran into an oncoming commercial vehicle which led to a head collision that resulted to the death of one passenger while others sustained injuries and were taken to the nearly Hospital for treatment.

He said as a result of the accident some unscrupulous elements who disguised as sympathizers mobbed our officers at the point and in the process set one Patrol vehicle and private vehicle belonging to one of the officers ablazed.

Balarabe stated that inorder to contain the situation from further escalation, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Abdulhameed Ma’aji sent a reinforcement team who succeeded in restoring law and order in the area.

He said the Area Controller while sympathizing with the victims of the accident, appealed to the General Public to always support Customs Service in its effort to block all uncustoms goods from coming into the country through our Borders.

He appealed to the general public to.support Nigerian Customs in it effort to get the country rid of contraband

“As we all know, the Country is currently experiencing Security challenges, there is a need to support Customs to get rid of smugglers he stated.

On his part the Commissioner of security and career studies Col Garba Moyi Retrd said the state government has already wade into the matter stressing that the matter has been resolved

It has been recalled that angry mob on Sunday burnt two vehicles belonging to Nigeria Customs Services at Asara , Illela , Sokoto road blaming it for responsible for the accident that claimed the live of 4 persons in the area

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

