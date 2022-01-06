Military Warns Politicians to Desist from Wearing Military Uniforms at Campaigns

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The military high command yesterday took a swipe at politicians wearing military uniforms during campaign, saying those found culpable would be liable to persecution.

It said, in a statement last night, that the military would not condone being dragged into politics by such conduct.

“The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has noticed with dismay that some politicians have formed the habit of wearing military uniforms and accoutrements for electioneering campaign posters.

“The campaign posters of some governors, dressed in military camouflage uniforms, are displayed in noticeable areas in their respective states. This is manifestly illegal and an abuse of the privilege of allowing civilians wear military uniforms during military training exercises.

“It is necessary to restate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as a professional institution, remains apolitical and, as such, would not want to be dragged into any form of political bias. Accordingly, it is important to advise politicians and others to desist from the use of military uniforms and accoutrements for political events and other engagements henceforth. Please note, anyone found culpable in this regard would be liable to prosecution”, he said.

