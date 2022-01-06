2023: Plateau Group Endorses Lalu for House of Reps Seat

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau youths under the aegis of Plateau Regeneration Group (PRG), yesterday endorsed an illustrious son of the state and a university don, Mr. Ishaya David Lalu, for House of Representatives seat to represent Mangu/Bokkos federal constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the group, Mr. Panshak Joel, and Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Alkali, the group explained that the call became necessary based on the track record of Lalu, whom they described as a man that has the interest of the people at heart.

They also described Lalu as a grassroots politician and seasoned administrator.

The statement read: “We want to commend Hon Lalu for always keeping in touch with the people at the grassroots, and for his massive empowerment programmes, and urge him to contest for House of Representatives seat in 2023.

“The call become necessary because right now, what the Mangu/Bokkos federal constituency needs is a pragmatic and realistic grassroots politician that feels the pains, yearnings and aspirations of all in the constituency.

“We need a politician that will give quality and robust representation that will ensure dividends of democracy, which Lalu represents and stands for.

“We call on members of the group to give their unflinching support to Lalu if he decides to contest for the elected position.

“We are ready to go to the length and breadth of Mangu/Bokkos federal constituency to ensure that Lalu emerges our standard bearer of in our party, the APC, as well as win the general election come 2023.”

The group further described Lalu as a credible candidate with a clear vision of all-inclusive government who will carry everybody along, irrespective of their tribes.

