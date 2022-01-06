Mali: Buhari Receives Briefing from Jonathan Ahead of ECOWAS’ Special Meeting in Ghana Sunday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met at the State House, Abuja with former President and Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, on the current developments in neighbouring Mali.

The duo’s parley, according to a release by Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, was to prepare ground for a special meeting of ECOWAS Heads of Government which holds Sunday in Accra, Ghana, to deliberate on the political situation in Mali.

President Buhari, at the meeting, repeated his earlier pledge that whatever Nigeria would do on the Mali situation would be done within the ambit of ECOWAS.

