LG Electronics Drives Healthy Living with Free Wash Centre in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

LG Electronics has reiterated its commitment to drive a healthy living through nationwide Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and extension of its ‘Life’s Good with LG Wash’ Intervention to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The General Manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West Africa, Mr. Brian Kang, while speaking at the commissioning of the new Free Wash Centre situated at the LG Showroom on Iwo road, said the aim was to support communities lacking adequate water to efficiently carry out laundry activities as well as encourage a proper hygienic living.

He disclosed that the company has commissioned four free wash centres across the country in Port Harcourt, Lagos, Benin and Kano with that of Ibadan as the fifth, stating that the company is committed to driving sustainability through inclusive growth.

“For us, we believe that ‘Life’s Good’ when shared with others. We have remained competitive while improving sustainability; we have enabled investment and innovation required to deploy new technologies and to safely and responsibly develop progressive products. LG Electronics will continue to support communities even in the future”, he said.

The Head of Corporate Marketing Division, LG Electronics West Africa, Mr. Hari Elluru, in his remarks, said the free wash center is designed to operate on a daily basis in order to improve the living conditions as well as support the daily washing needs of people in the area.

According to him, “LG Electronics has over the years continued to receive commendation from Nigerian consumers for having their interest at heart in the development of cutting-edge technological products.

” In almost four years of operating, all the free wash centers have served over 50,000 people and washed more than 500,000 set of clothes.

“The laundry cabin is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to effectively take care of laundry needs of the people for free.

“The facility with several LG Washing machines, Dryers, Air Conditioning units, uninterrupted power supply, constant supply of water among others is to ensure that the facility operates seamlessly.

“The free wash centers initiative will continue for a while tending to the immediate need of the people within the community where they are installed.

“The aim is not to serve only customers that mostly patronise LG Electronics but to serve all and sundry within the community.

“LG Electronics has over the years been at the forefront of giving back to the society – engaging in different activities from different sectors including education, health and youth empowerment, among many others.”

