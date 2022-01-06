Kumuyi: We Must Find Way to Create Good Prospect for Our Youths

Oluchi Chibuzor

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, Pastor William F Kumuyi has said the country must find a way to create a good prospect for the teaming youth population.

According to him, youths must be adequately equipped to meet their creative capacity considering their percentage in any nation’s demography. He stated this at the official opening of the church’s global youth convocation 2022, with the theme, “IMPACT”, as the church is now focused on youth as against the usual strategic leadership programme at the beginning of each year.

Declaring the programme open yesterday, Kumuyi said the youth population of any nation is pivotal to the development of every nation for them to achieve God given potential.

According to him, the extent of development is inevitably dependent on how involved the youths are in the process.

He noted that if the youth segment of the population is to play a role thrust on them by God as a veritable future of nation, they must be adequately equipped which “begins but not limited to education in formal settings.

“Equipping the youths means targeting the creative potential, their enthusiastic energy, their capacity to attend or to adopt new ways of thinking.

“Actually everything that happens to you in life, happens by the way you think, if you think positive you are going to have a positive life, if you think creative you are going to have a creative life.”

He added that societies are driven by the youth, noting that when their role is left unserved or their involvement is not well targeted, the result is often not encouraging.

Kumuyi said: “When this happens the youth often vote with their feet; that means they move away from home, education or running away from good destiny and they start feeling the country. All those who are not fortunate enough to get out or are limited by socioeconomic circumstances are thus forced into nefarious activities; these may partly explain the present or recent exodus of the youths especially the very well educated to other countries that have promised them better prospects. We must find a way of creating those good prospects here at home and by the grace of God we would partner with all well meaning people to get that done; you don’t have to run here and there to have have you good prospects in life.”

Explaining further, the clergy said it was good to have an enabling environment but challenged the participants that there are people who have changed history and have changed companies, corporations as well as their country by taking the initiative.

He maintained that when youths have the vision and the goal, as well as the know-how, they can change their circumstances and thereby change the country in a positive way.

“If they have an enabling environment that is good, but if they do not they can make use of their mind, vision, thinking faculty and their attitude to take action and still be where they ought to be not just for themselves but for their community and then by extension their country,” he noted.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

