Hakeem Muri Okunola @ 50: Hearty Cheers to a New Leader

Azuka Ogujiuba

Character makes a man and this rings true of Hakeem Olayinka Muri-Okunola, the 21st Lagos State Head of Service fondly called by his social moniker, HMO.

The gentleman so passionately dedicated to public service turns 50 tomorrow, January 7, 2022 and will be celebrated by persons and institutions his Midas touch had impacted in ways too numerous to mention.

The erudite, suave, temperate, meticulous and vastly skilled public administrator has built a staggering resume that prepares him for leadership of the Centre of Excellence soon.

HMO belongs to the pantheon of the true Omo Eko (Lagos aboriginals) devoid of the brashness of the street erroneously believed by many to be the incurable indiscretion of the Lagos boys.

I have known Muri- Okunola practically all my journey as a writer. His most endearing feature that resonates with me, just like many others wishing him well today, is his will to assist in any arduous situation presented to him.

He is a patient listener and readily ever happy to resolve any life puzzle and where he can’t, he makes sure he introduces you to the one who can and who will. He does it effortlessly and with this smile that says “everything will be fine as long as there is God.”

Though a relatively young leader, HMO embodies the wisdom of a sage. He’s one of the few privileged young men I know who listens more than he talks. It is therefore flabbergasting to know he is just going to arrive the fifth floor and has refused to roll out the drums in the known fashion of Lagos pomp and pageantry.

In the Lagos political cum social scene, it’s been largely speculated that he’s throwing a party, one like a ‘destination bash’, but the privileged sources have debunked the tale making the rounds as utterly unfounded. Muri-Okunola is not throwing any shindig anywhere to celebrate his golden jubilee.

Even in high places, his kind nature and sacrifices made to assist people he’d never met and who may never be able to reciprocate, make many root for him for the leadership of the state when opportunity presents itself. As quiet and easy going as he is, his life story touches really deep.

This trained lawyer’s career trajectory proves he’s not an accidental civil servant merely favoured by providence. Reputed as the youngest to rise to the enviable status of Head of Service in Lagos State at age 47, three years after assuming office, not only has HMO impacted the civil service operations with lofty ideas, he’d also put paid to the cynicism of the naysayers who doubted his competence largely due to age and closeness to the Lagos ruling class.

The son of late Justice Muritala Okunola has relentlessly deployed his mastery of law (a product of which he is by birth and social orientation) to the common good of the public but introduced result-oriented digitisation into public service and administration across relevant agencies.

From a towering career in the private sector, HMO was invited by the then Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, to serve as his Personal Assistant. He’d also previously served as Permanent Secretary, Youths and Sports Ministry. And prior to that, HMO was the Permanent Secretary for the Lands Bureau Ministry under former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola.

Though abundantly blessed with all the appurtenances of power, fame and fortune, encounters with HMO by many suggest he’s stickler to excellence who will never celebrate mediocrity over the best performance in all areas under his jurisdiction.

As the lead Human Resource executive in the Lagos State Civil Service, HMO has led with uncommon forthrightness and empathy. I recall reaching out to him when someone I know wrote and passed (excellently) both an entrance examination and panel interview for a cadre in the public service but was not shortlisted for the job because she had no godfather in the system.

He promised nothing other than looking into the case because the situation had dragged the lady to the lowest ebb of life. He requested the candidate’s details, investigated her performance (maybe queried the assessors) and consequently saw to the lady’s appointment based on merit. It was such a humbling moment for me and I sought to say ‘Thank You’ to him properly. But he’d not want all of that.

Seldom do our paths cross with mortals who do good and refuse to be thanked. That is HMO!

Though a fervent Muslim, HMO would never give opportunity to anyone judging by what name he calls God. For him, appointments and promotions are earned by diligence, integrity and merit. Despite being friends with many Lagos big boys most of whom he grew up with, HMO never celebrates milestones with a lavish party like many of his social status. You see why there’s not much festivities to expect from him on account of turning 50? Yes, turning 50 gladdens, but maybe not enough to forget that there’s much left to be done and desire.

Highly detribalised administrator, HMO’s idol is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the man who gave him the opportunity to take his first shot at public service and favours humanity above social colourations.

Hakeem Muri Okunola has a Bachelor’s Degree (LLB) in Law from the Lagos State University and complete the mandatory Nigerian Law School in 1995. He went further to obtain Master’s degree in International Business Law (LLM) from Westfield College, Queen Mary University of London, England between 1998 – 1999.

Quote

The son of late Justice Muritala Okunola has relentlessly deployed his mastery of law (a product of which he is by birth and social orientation) to the common good of the public but introduced result-oriented digitisation into public service and administration across relevant agencies

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

