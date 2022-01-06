Gunmen Attack Rivers Police Division Cells, Free Inmates

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Inmates detained at the Okrika Police Division, in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, early hours of Tuesday regained their freedom following an attack on the station by gunmen.

A police source from the area disclosed that the incident occurred at about 2am on the said day.

“The hoodlums broke the padlock of the cell and also opened the backdoor of the cell where the inmates escaped from around 2am on Tuesday. We have reported the incident to the police force headquarters, Abuja, Zonal and State commands.

“The officers on duty at the time the cell break occurred will account for it”, the source added.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Grace Iringi-Koko, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police (CP) Friday Eboka, has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.

Koko told THISDAY that the officers on duty at the division are detained in the State Criminal and Investigation Department(SCID).

She said: “The Command has been briefed on the incident that occurred at the Okirika Division. In furtherance to this, CP Eboka Friday has ordered the DC SCID

