BetKing Customers and Agents to Watch AFCON Live

With the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) a few days away, BetKing has announced that it is giving four people the chance to watch the tournament in Cameroon. The sports and digital entertainment company disclosed this to journalists in Lagos during the unveiling of its ‘AFKON Promotion’ scheduled to run from 9 January to 6 February 2022.

BetKing online and offline customers also stand a chance to win 43-inch Hisense Smart TV sets, several PlayStation 5 consoles, free betting credit, smartphones, and the grand prize of a JAC S2 SUV for three lucky customers.

The ‘AFKON Promotion’ is open to new and existing BetKing customers and is only available on Sportsbook. Virtual games and simulated reality are not included.

To participate in the ‘BetKing AFKON Promotion,’ BetKing customers are required to place a bet of a minimum of N500 on an accumulator with at least 5 selections, at 1.20 odds per selection. The bet must include one Africa Cup of Nations 2021 event among other terms and conditions which are listed on the BetKing website.

The Managing Director KingMakers, Gossy Ukanwoke, explained that “when you place a bet with little and get more, that’s the AFKON feeling, and that’s BetKing.” He also noted that the campaign incorporates the BetKing brand while paying homage to the football tournament, African football stars, and BetKing customers.

“We have replaced the ‘C’ in AFCON with a ‘K’ in our campaign. This is a deliberate move to celebrate the tournament which is undoubtedly the ‘King of all tournaments in African football’ that showcases the biggest stars from around the continent who are the ‘Kings of African football,’ and we are rewarding the biggest supporters of the sport, our customers, who are ‘Kings,’” he added.

Head of BTL Marketing, Oludare, said that BetKing agents were not left out as the best-performing agents will also be rewarded with an all-expense-paid trip to AFCON so there was no better time to be a BetKing agent than now.

He added that the first ticket winner will be selected at a viewing center on 11 January during the Nigeria versus Egypt match slated to kick-off at 5 pm local time. Subsequently, additional prize draws in agents’ shops and online will be held weekly. At the end of the tournament, there will be a draw to select the winners of the JAC S2 SUVs. The company advised its customers and football fans to check the BetKing Instagram page for details of activation venues and look out for the roadshows.

While showing the grand prize to journalists at Elizade Auto Land, the official retailer and distributor of JAC Motors in Nigeria, former Super Eagles Captain and BetKing brand ambassador, Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha, stated that as a football junkie and with the mouth-watering prizes, there was no better time to be a punter.

Okocha added that BetKing has made it easier for new and existing customers by creating two special shows in partnership with Pulse Sports by engaging professionals and tipsters that will guide players with facts and how to place their bets. BetKing customers can learn more about these shows by following pulse.ng on Facebook and Instagram.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

