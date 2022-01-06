Flutterwave Sponsors AFCON 2021 Broadcast on AfroSport TV

Sport fans across Nigeria and the whole of Africa are in for a great time as Africa’s first continental Free-To-Air (FTA) sports channel, Afrosport TV, commences operations on Free Digital Terrestrial Television Network.

Afrosport TV will be a 24-hour free continent-wide sports channel in Nigeria, delivering topnotch content in sports that are hitherto found only on Pay TV channels.

To support and ensure unrestricted access to great sports content, Flutterwave, the Fintech Unicorn of Africa has pledged its support for Afrosport TV by taking up the sponsorship of the AFCON 2021 broadcast.

The sponsorship would facilitate the world-class delivery of the AFCON 2021 on free-to-air TVs in Nigeria as well as on the African Union of Broadcasters’ (AUB) network across the continent.

The AFCON 2021, which kicks off on 9 January 2022, is the biggest continental football extravaganza that will be broadcast to the widest possible audience across, Nigeria and Africa.

All of the 52 matches will be transmitted on a tripod of Free-to-air TV networks like the NTA Network Service; selected Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria’s (BON) TV Stations and Afrosport TV Channel 730 on National Broadcasting Commission’s (NBC) digital platform – Free TV.

Explaining the rationale behind the sponsorship deal, Managing Director Flutterwave, Mr. Olugbenga Agboola said, “The idea of making quality sports content available and accessible to every Nigerian and the rest of the continent for free resonates with the ideal of making life easy, which is the one thing Flutterwave was established for.

“What we are all about at Flutterwave is making life easy and that is why we have provided the easiest and most reliable payments solutions for businesses anywhere in the world. If getting free access to sports, which represents our passion as Africans and fosters our unity is what makes life easy, we will surely be standing tall”, Agboola concluded.

He also assured football stakeholders that Flutterwave will always seek to connect to Africans on platforms that matter most.

Lauding the sponsorship deal, the Co-Founder of Afrosport TV, Mr. Andy Howes said “Flutterwave is seeking to be an enabler at the heart of African commerce and community life, and their support as a Broadcast Sponsor is further evidence of the genuineness of their commitment.

“Sponsorship is the life-blood of FTA TV, and it is only by the support of companies such as Flutterwave that millions of fans are able to participate in the enjoyment of an event like the African Nations Cup through their TV sets”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

