Fire Kills 24 People, Destroys N600m Property in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Fire Service has revealed that 24 people lost their lives and property worth N600 million were destroyed as a result of various fire disasters across the state in 2021.

The state Chief Fire Officer, Lawal Haruna Saulawa, who disclosed this to journalists, however noted that the department saved the lives of 45 persons during the period under review.

He explained that the state recorded 568 fire incidents across the 34 local governments but the department was able to save N2 billion properties in the report cases.

He said: “In 2021, we recorded 568 fire incidents with 24 deaths, while over N600 million properties were lost but we were able to save properties worth over N2 billion and 45 lives.”

He, however, said the department has taken revolving measures to tackle the prevailing cases of fire disaster, adding that the state government has done a lot in addressing the disaster.

According to him, “We embarked on enlightenment through radio and television to educate people on how to avert fire disasters especially during harmattan season.”

Meanwhile, a mysterious fire again, gutted some offices in the State House of Assembly The disaster, which reportedly started at about 7pm in the office of the Assembly’s clerk, spread to other offices in the complex, including the legislative common room.

THISDAY had reported that part of the Assembly complex went up in flames in April 2021.

A credible source in the Assembly, who confirmed the Sunday fire outbreak to THISDAY, said it raged for four hours before it was put out by the men of the state and federal fire service.

He added that items destroyed were electrical appliances, furniture and documents belonging to the staff of the Assembly and some of the lawmakers.

He said that a committee headed by the Majority Leader of the Assembly has been inaugurated to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and suggest preventive measures within 14 days.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

