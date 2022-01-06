Fire Guts Sawmill, Razes 450 Shanties, 40 Machines in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

About 450 shanties and makeshift houses as well as 40 sawmilling machines, were razed yesterday when fire gutted the Oko Baba Sawmill in Ebute Metta, Lagos.

Confirming the incident, the South-west Zonal Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, said the fire was eventually put out by combined forces of the Federal and State Fire Services, as well as the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU).

He said: “The Oko Baba fire incident started at about 1140 hours this morning and the Federal and State Fire Service responded with the LRU.”

As at press time, he said the fire has been put out and dampening of the scene ongoing by emergency responders.

Giving an on-the-spot assessment of the damage at the Oko- Baba Sawmill, he said 40 sawmilling machines, 250 shanties, 200 makeshift houses were destroyed in the fire.

The fire, which caused devastation on Coasts and Kanu Streets, started from the room of a resident who was cooking.

Initial attempts by residents to put out the fire proved abortive until emergency services arrived the scene.

According to Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret, said no life was lost in the incident.

She said: “The fire was doused through the deployment of water and fire-fighting chemicals. In order to curtail the fire from spreading to adjoining streets, fire-responders cordoned off the area, just as they called for backup from other emergency responders.

“The public is hereby assured that the fire has been curtailed from spreading and poses no further threat to life and property. No loss of life or injury was been reported during the fire incident.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

