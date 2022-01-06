Finally, FG Releases Gazette Proscribing Bandits, Kidnappers, Other Terrorists

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A publication gazetting the activities of bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and others as terrorists, was yesterday released to the general public by the federal government.

The official Gazette came barely 24 hours after the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, hinted of its release.

Malami, during a television interview on Tuesday morning, had stated that the federal government was waiting for the conclusion of the gazette before deploying the newly Tucano Jet to tackle activities of bandits and kidnappers ravaging parts of the North West and North Central geopolitical zones of the country.

The Gazette printed and published by the Federal Government Printer, Lagos, Nigeria FGP 213/122021/650, is titled: Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice, 2021 and became effective from November 25, 2021.

According to the document, “the activities of Yan Bindiga Group, Yan Ta’adda Group and other similar group in Nigeria are declared to be terrorism and illegal in any part of Nigeria, especially, in the North- west and North-central Regions of Nigeria and are proscribed, pursuant to sections 1 and 2 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011.

“Consequently, the general public is hereby warned that any person or group of persons participating in any manner whatsoever in any form or activities involving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intentions or otherwise of the groups referred to in paragraph 1 of this Notice will be violating the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 and liable to prosecution.

“This Notice shall be cited as the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice, 2021.

The federal government had approached a Federal High Court in Abuja for an order declaring the activities of some groups as amounting to terrorism.

Delivering ruling in the exparte application filed by the federal government, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, agreed with the position of the government that the action of the groups were adversely affecting the economy and lives of people in the North West and North Central geopolitical zones of the country.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

