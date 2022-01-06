Emir of Bauchi Charges CAN to Mediate in Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro Crisis

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been called upon to play the role of a mediator between the feuding parties in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Local Government Areas in the state which led to the recent crisis in the area.

The 21st memorial anniversary, book launch and the institution of a foundation of the late leader and crusader of the Sayawa nation, Baba Peter Gonto, witnessed violence which claimed many lives just as property were also destroyed by hoodlums believed to have been sponsored by yet-to-be identified politicians.

The call was made yesterday by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, when CAN leadership paid him a sympathy visit over the attack on him when he was going to Bogoro to honour the invitation.

The emir stressed that when brothers take up arms against each other for a minor issue, the outcome is always devastating, calling on CAN to immediately intervene before the situation gets out of hands.

The monarch added that no meaningful development can be made in a chaotic environment, stressing the importance of peace and peaceful co-existence which he said would translate to development and progress of the community.

Adamu then thanked CAN for sympathising with him and the emirate, declaring that “as father of all irrespective of ethno-religious differences, I have forgiven all those who participated in the attack on me.”

In the same vein, the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman, has appealed for calm in the areas affected by the violence, stressing that it is only when there is peace that good things can be done.

The emir, who granted audience to CAN leaders in his palace in Dass, commended the role CAN is playing in ensuring that there is peaceful coexistence and harmony in the state.

Earlier at the two palaces, Chairman of CAN in Bauchi State, Rev Abraham Damina Dimeus, told the emirs that CAN was at the palaces to sympathise with the two of them over the attack on their convoys by hoodlums. The CAN chairman condemned the attack in strong terms, saying it was unfortunate and uncalled for at a time when all efforts are geared towards maintaining the relative peace in the state.

Dimeus on behalf of CAN and the Christian community in the state commended the two emirs on the fatherly way they handled the situation, saying it actually doused tension that was building up in the state since the incidence.

He then appealed to the two emirs to, as fathers, forgive those who took part in the attack, praying that God will continue to protect them and grant them the Wisdom of Solomon as they rule over their subjects.

