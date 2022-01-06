Eagles Squad Numbers Unveiled

With the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations opening games scheduled for this Sunday, the shirt numbers of Nigeria’s Super Eagles were revealed yesterday with the usual suspects retaining their familiar numbers.

In the goalkeeping area, Maduka Okoye was handed the number one jersey, while Francis Uzoho who was the preferred first choice under former gaffer, Gernot Rohr, is to wear number 23. Daniel Akpeyi was allocated the number 16 jersey. The only player from the domestic league, Enyimba’s John Noble has the number 27 as the fourth goalkeeper in Coach Augustine Eguavoen’s 28-man squad for the AFCON.

Glasgow Rangers’ man in the middle, Joe Aribo retained his number 10 with the number 9 shirt reserved for Odion Ighalo who is very likely to miss the African football showpiece. If Cyriel Dessers replaces Ighalo, the on loan player at Feyenoord is likely to inherit Ighalo’s number 9. Chidera Ejuke will wear number 13.

In the absence of injured duo; Leon Balogun and Oghenekaro Etebo, Semi Ajayi and Frank Onyeka have been tipped to wear number 6 and 8 jerseys respectively.

In the Forward line; Taiwo Awoniyi and Umar Sadiq will put on numbers 19 and 24 respectively. Talented midfielder Kelechi Nwakali will wear number 25.

The Super Eagles will start their campaign at the 2021 AFCON finals against seven-time champions Egypt on January 11.

Nigeria will then face Sudan on January 15, before the final group game versus Guinea Bissau on January 19.

