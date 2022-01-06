COVID-19: Nigeria Records Eight More Casualties, 428 New Infections

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Nigeria recorded eight more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday bringing the total losses since the pandemic was detected in the country to 3,053.

The report on the update of COVID-19 posted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that the country also recorded 428 new confirmed cases of COVID19 on Tuesday.

The report stated that: “On the 4th of January 2022, 428 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.”

It stated that till date, 244,548 cases had been confirmed, while 216,814 cases were discharged and 3053 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 428 new cases were reported from 14 States- Rivers (188), Ondo (54), FCT (42), Imo (25), Nasarawa (24), Oyo (23), Edo (18), Akwa Ibom (16), Ogun (14), Osun (10), Kano (7), Ekiti (3), Borno (2) and Plateau (2).

