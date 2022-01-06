Alleged Looting: PDP Dares Akeredolu to Unveil Eight Companies Owned by Proxy

Fidelis David in Akure

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ondo has unveiled eight companies allegedly owned by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s family to siphon the state’s treasury.

The state government, had on Monday, challenged the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to substantiate all the allegations against the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, and his immediate family after the PDP alleged that it has discovered 13 companies registered by the immediate family of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) to embezzle taxpayers funds in the state.

Responding to the government’s bold step, the PDP through its Publicity Secretary in the state, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, said it decided to releases the names of the companies so that the doubting Thomases can come to terms with the fact that, indeed, Ondo state is under siege with Akeredolu and his family, reveling that action is already being taken on the petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“When l released the series 10 of “Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu’s Misrule”, it was greeted with disbelief. Some said it was a fairy tale. Others said Ondo State was too enlightened for such mindless looting. Even the clueless government information machinery dismissed me as idle, challenging me to provide the facts.

“Today, l serve only the first course of documentary evidence, independent, authorised search from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) portal, so that, the doubting Thomases can come to terms with the fact that, indeed, Ondo State is under siege with Akeredolu and his family,” the party said.

According to PDP, the independent findings revealed that every document prepared for Ondo State Government carries Erudit Consulting.

“It is owned and operated by Babajide Akeredolu using a proxy, Ibrahim Ashanke. The Providus Bank, Akure Branch account run by Erudit shows it is all Babajide’s transactions.

“Pentabon Limited is one of the companies. Egimka Nigeria Limited is used for contracting purposes and has same Directors as Erudit, Pentabon and Egimka. The account details of these companies show they are all run by Babajide Akeredolu,” it said.

The party alleged that Terrenovo Agro, solely owned by Babajide Akeredolu is part of the N5.5 billion LPG project just commenced by the state government.

“Claribet Consulting Limited is owned by Babajide and his mother, Betty. The Secretary is Babajide’s Personal Assistant, Damhindi Msendoo, whose name appears alternately as Director or Secretary of most of these companies.

“Limerite Limited is owned by Babajide Akeredolu and Ilesanmi Ademola (Brainbox). The Company Secretary is Damhindi Msendoo and Pentagon Motusi Limited is owned by Babajide Akeredolu and Damhindi Msendoo as the Secretary.

“Jakovie Energy is owned by Babajide Akeredolu and being fronted for by Damhindi Msendoo as the MD. Jakovie has been awarded a rural electricity project in Ondo State.

“For those who think we are peddling “beer parlour” rumours, it is better to wake up from your slumber to join the rest of us to rescue and rebuild Ondo State. Take your time to glean through the documents. We are not arm-chair critics. We do our due diligence. As critical stakeholders, we cannot fold our hands and allow this to continue,” the party noted.

