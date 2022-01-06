Akeredolu Condemns Withdrawal of Soldiers from Correctional Centres

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) yesterday condemned the withdrawal of men of the Nigerian Army from the Correctional Centers across the state, accusing the Army of inducing steps toward jail breaks.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor, wondered why soldiers will be withdrawn from correctional centers which belong to the federal government.

The statement reads: “Last night, Governor Akeredolu received reports from the Commissioner of Police in the state that soldiers attached to the correctional centers in the state have all been withdrawn.

“This development came as a surprise, considering the fact that both the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Correctional Centres belong to the federal government.

“The governor was more bothered about the overflow effect of the soldiers withdrawal on the security situation in the state. More so that such action could easily encourage jail breaks across the state.

“It is, however, pertinent to alert members of the public and the federal government of this unwholesome situation. Findings into the remote cause of this action have only revealed that it was an order from above without corresponding details.

“The situation notwithstanding, proactive efforts have been made to secure these centers so as not to allow premeditated jail breaks as whoever gave order to withdraw those soldiers was in the process of encouraging such.” the statement added.

Akeredolu noted that he has met with other security heads in the state, particularly the Police and charged them to take over their responsibility of internal security in the state.

“While we believe that the federal government has a duty to protect the prisons, we are more concerned about the security of our people across the state. A jail break will not only threaten the peaceful atmosphere we are enjoying in the state, it will pose serious danger to our people .

“Governor Akeredolu has met with the security heads and the Police have since last night taken up their responsibility of internal security by deploying armed Police officers to these correctional centers.

“Similarly, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) whose main assignment is to secure federal government facilities, has also deployed armed officers to the correctional facilities.

It added that Akeredolu has also directed the deployment of men of the State Security Network (Amotekun) to complement the Police and the NSCDC.

