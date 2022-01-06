Again, Kwara Assembly Suspends Lone PDP Lawmaker

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A member representing Ilorin South Constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon Jimoh Raheem Agboola has been ‘reprimanded’ by the State House of Assembly.

Agboola is the only opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker in the 24-member legislature.

The fresh decision of the other 23 members of the House, according to THISDAY checks might not be unconnected with the recent altercations between the PDP leader in the state and former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the governance of the state.

However, Hon. Agboola ‘reprimand’ for 14 legislative days by the lawmakers is coming on the heel an earlier suspension before he was recently ‘pardoned’ and placed under ‘investigation’

This followed the adoption of the report of House Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition titled “Contempt and Breach of Privilege by Raheem Agboola” which was presented by the Chairman, Hon Abdulganiyu Folabi Salau representing Omupo Constituency.

Hon Salau said the ‘reprimand’ of Agboola was recommended for featuring on a radio programme where he was allegedly instigating the public against state government and the assembly.

Hon. Folabi Salau explained that Agboola is being reprimanded for forcefully attending the plenary last week Wednesday and now, a development he said is against the House rules.

Reading the resolutions of the House, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Salihu Danladi said Hon. Agboola has been receiving all his entitlements when he was under investigation.

The speaker directed Hon. Agboola to tender written apology failure of which the 14 days reprimand from House Services would not be considered.

Reacting to the latest incident, the lone opposition lawmaker, Hon. Agboola told journalists yesterday in Ilorin that that, he is still consulting with his party over the incident.

He, however, added that, “I will come out with a definite position after meeting with my party.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

