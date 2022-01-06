Again, Bauchi Gov Warns against Indiscriminate Land Allocation

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has warned traditional rulers and community leaders in the state against indiscriminate land allocation, ‘which had in the past caused herders/farmers clashes, leading to loss of lives and valuable property’.

The governor gave the warning while granting audience to ward heads, community and religious leaders from Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state during a two-day community engagement in his hometown.

While stating that the traditional, religious and community leaders have been contributing to sustaining the peace in the state, the governor said they should not destroy their own efforts by using their positions to cause farmers/ herders conflict through the sale or illegal allocation of land in their respective areas.

He further advised them not to engage in any act capable of disrupting the peace in the area, especially on the issues of land allocation.

In another development, the governor donated 10 operational motorcycles to volunteer security operatives in Duguri district of Alkaleri LGA.

While presenting the motorcycles at the palace of the district head of Duguri, the governor explained that the donation was meant to appreciate the volunteer operatives for their sacrifices towards securing lives and property of the communities in the area.

He directed them to renew their commitment towards protecting the state against all forms of insecurity, saying since Duguri shared borders with Plateau, Gombe and Taraba States, there was the need to intensify patrol along its borderline with a view to addressing potential security threats.

While acknowledging their sacrifices towards assisting security agencies to tackle crimes, the governor, however, cautioned them to discharge their responsibilities according to the law.

He advised them to always collaborate with Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and other conventional security personnel in the area to avoid breach of law and order.

According to him, the state government was working in active synergy with security agencies in the state with a view to ridding the state of criminal activities.

While saying that the primary responsibility of the government as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution, Mohammed assured the state that his administration would continue to give priority attention to security issues in the state.

Responding, the District Head of Duguri, Ibrahim YM Baba, applauded the governor for the gesture, urging the vigilance group to utilise the motorcycles judiciously for improved security not only in Duguri but also across the state.

