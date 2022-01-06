Abe Commends Wike for Honouring Ogoni People

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Former representative of Rivers South East senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for awakening the spirit of oneness among the Ogoni people at the Ogoni Day Celebration.

Abe, in a statement posted on his Facebook page, said he was not just grateful about the positive comments Wike made about his person, but for the spirit in which he spoke as a governor.

He commended the governor for honouring Ogoni people on Ogoni Day with his presence, describing it as an evidence of the governor’s implicit commitment to building unity and brotherhood among the Ogonis in the state.

The statement read in parts: “What the governor said is not different from what other Ogoni leaders have said in the past, including late Ken Saro Wiwa, who described the pull-him-down syndrome in Ogoni as crab mentality.

“For the Ogoni people, the real challenge after all said is ‘what can we do better or what can we do differently?’

“I continue to appeal to everyone to think and act, as there must be something each of us can do to make things better, for example we can all resolve not to take disagreements among us as leaders to the public arena, and we can also try to forgive one another when we are offended.

“Rivers people are great people; we have long history of standing by one another. Ogoni Day as always was a great opportunity to celebrate our unity and strength. I extend my appreciation to all other ethnic groups in the state who came to Bori to felicitate with the Ogoni people.

“I am grateful to the governor not just for the positive comments he made about my person, but for the spirit in which he spoke to the Ogoni people, and as a serving governor, he is part and parcel of every tribe in the state.

“His (Wike) presence at the Ogoni Day event and his evident commitment to building unity among the Ogonis is commendable.”

Senator Abe in a message to Ogoni people on Ogoni Day said: “As we mark another Ogoni Day celebration, it presents an opportunity for us to take stock and appreciate one another.

“Finally, 2015 and 2019 cannot be the same as 2023, I have not declared any ambition for 2023, I must consult widely and honestly review the political situation in the state and the country before I take any major decision.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

