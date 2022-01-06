28 Abductees Regain Freedom in Niger

Laleye Dipo In Minna

After being in captivity for more than 100 days, some 28 people kidnapped from communities in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State on Wednesday regained their freedom.

The victims were released after their families reportedly paid over N18 million ransom to the kidnappers. Each of the victim’s families was said to have paid about N600,000.

THISDAY learnt that those released were conveyed in a commercial vehicle from the Zamfara and Kaduna borders and dropped at Doka village in Kaduna State by their captors from where they trekked several kilometres through the bush to the main road.

It was learnt that the relations of the freed abductees met them at the main road.

It was jubilation galore in Kagara town headquarters of Rafi Local Government when 10 of the released victims, who are Christians, arrived at their church.

When contacted, the Niger State Police Commissioner, Mr Monday Bala Kuyars, confirmed the victims’ release, saying the victims were released after having serious dialogue with their kidnappers and most probably because the heat from the military and police operation in the area was getting too hot for the kidnappers.

Kuyars said he could not confirm if the abductees’ relations paid any ransom to the bandits to facilitate their release but added that he heard something like that took place.

On Tuesday, bandits resumed their operations in Rafi Local Government Area as two Chinese nationals were abducted, while no fewer than three Nigerians working at the Zungeru Hydro Electric Dam project were killed.

