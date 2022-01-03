Royal Father Blesses Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

The Andoma of Doma, Alhaji Ahmadu Aliyu Oga Onawo has endorsed the 2022 Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship scheduled to dunk off on January 15.

The Royal Father gave his blessings to the championship when the Local Organising Committee (LOC) paid him a courtesy visit over the weekend at his palace in Doma, Nasarawa State.

The Andoma showered encomiums on members of the LOC for taking the bull by the horn to salvage the game from fighting administrators, especially those who have failed to administer the game properly.

“I feel so happy to hear that Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship is going to happen this year. It shows that you people have decided to leave those fighting over power in their fight to rescue the game. The good news is, before they finish fighting, the game would have got to an enviable heights. I am in support of Mark D’ Ball and we are going to seek sponsors for the championship. I will advise you to continue in this path of developing basketball and stay away from those fighting for their selfish interest,” he said.

Earlier, the LOC Chairman, Igoche Mark, said they were in the palace to inform of their plans for basketball and seek his blessings for Mark D’ Ball championship.

The Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship will hold at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja starting with the female championship while the men’s championship begins on January 22.

