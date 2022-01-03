Osun Residents Urged to Re-elect Oyetola

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The beneficiaries of the free train service regularly provided by the Osun State Government have urged the citizens and residents to re-elect the incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for second term.

The beneficiaries who attributed their plea to the successful implementation of myriad welfarist policies and programmes of the Oyetola led administration, said the genuine call was in the interest of sustainability and consolidatson of good governance in the State.

The administration of Governor Oyetola had since assumption of office continued the initiative introduced by his immediate predecessor to cushion the possible effects of movement of people and goods during festive periods.

Some of the holidaymakers that made their homecoming for the Christmas and New Year celebrations through the free train service eulogised the government for sustaining the scheme despite the state’s depressed economy.

They expressed gratitude to Governor Oyetola for his consistency and uprightness that had contributed greatly to the successes the scheme had recorded over the years.

Speaking after alighting from the train on Friday and boarding same yesterday to Lagos, at the Osogbo Terminus of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, the free train service beneficiaries called on the people of the state to reward the good works of the governor by reelecting him for second term.

According to them, the only way the good governance that had been successfully enthroned in the state could be sustained and consolidated was for the electorate to return the governor for second term so as to ensure the continuity and consolidation of good things that have been happening in the state.

Mr. Yinusa Jinadu, a Lagos resident but citizen of Osun, extolled government’s commitment to ensuring the sustainability of the scheme, saying it is a thing of joy that the scheme has been sustained.

Jinadu lauded the rare commitment of the state to continually guaranteeing the security, welfare and well-being of the people of the state as demonstrated in the hands of fellowship extended to holidaymakers during festive periods.

Another passenger, Mrs. Florence Afolabi, an indigene of Okuku in Odo-Otin Local Government but resident in Ibadan, said the governor had done so much and deserved to be re-elected in the next governorship election.

