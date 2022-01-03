Okpella Community in Edo State Rejects Proposed Location of Airport

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Okpella community in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo is spoiling for war with the state government over the proposed airport project in Edo North senatorial district of the State.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Okpella, over alleged marginalisation by the government, the community noted that siting the proposed airport outside Okpella was a disservice to them

Spokesman of the community, Chief Richard David, said there was already plan by the BUA and Dangote to construct an Aerodrome in Okpella because of their investments in the area.

David stressed that it was their believed that the same investors who had initiated the airstrip in Okpella are now the ones that would be used to muster fund for the proposed airport by the government.

He said should that be the case, the peaceful coexistence between the investors and the community would no longer be guaranteed.

He said in spite of the immense contribution of Okpella to the economic sustenance of Edo, the community remains the most unattended to in terms of infrastructural development.

“It was a thing of joy to the people when the BUA group hinted it had started the process of setting up an Aerodrome in Okpella for which appropriate modalities of location of suitable site, soil tests and payment of compensation to crop owners had been completed.

“We had expected and hoped that what is required of the government is to give the necessary support and encouragement for this laudable initiative to facilitate its timely completion.

“We had also expected that the government will commit resources to set up auxiliary infrastructure like access road to and from the aerodrome, supply of water, improved power supply and others.

“To our surprise, a letter from the federal ministry of Aviation dated 16/12/2021 with reference number FMA/ADD/402/5.42/C.9/12 conveying approval for an airport project, wrongly mentioned Okpella as being part of Etsako West Local Government Area.

“We had expected something to be done to correct this but nothing of such. This action of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, the silence of the Etsako East Council and the body language of the State Government have tended to anger our youths and generality of the community.”

Continuing, he said: “We have been appealing to and pacifying our youths, who have been visibly restive.

“Our demand is that it is same investors that initiated moves to build an airstrip are the same groups that will eventually be compelled to muster fund for the project. They should be allowed to continue with the ongoing project in Okpella unhindered.

“But if otherwise, we cannot guarantee the peaceful coexistence between the investors and the community unless Okpella ceases to be their host community.

“We demand that nothing negative or untoward be done by government to disrupt or distort the industrial harmony and peace currently prevailing in our community,” he stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

