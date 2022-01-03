Obaseki: Edo to Drive Devt, Technology, Innovation, Human Capacity in 2022

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his government will, in the New Year, drive sustainable growth and development by placing emphasis on building the state’s rich human capacity, deploying technology, promoting innovation, enhancing growth of the productive sector and leveraging the state’s Diaspora population.

The governor in his New Year message, promised to sustain ongoing reforms in the state’s healthcare and education system, civil service, security architecture, agricultural sector, as well as other infrastructural projects, among others, aimed at improving the lives of the people and achieving economic prosperity for the state.

Obaseki reassured that the government will continue to deepen development strides across all sectors of the state following the gains made in the last five years, reassuring that the government will, in the incoming year, place emphasis on building capacity, deploying technology, promoting innovation, enhancing growth of the productive sector and leveraging the state’s Diaspora population to drive sustainable development.

Felicitating with citizens on the New Year, the governor noted that in spite of the challenges and uncertainties experienced in 2021, there is a lot to be grateful to God Almighty for.

According to him, “Despite witnessing two waves of COVID-19 in 2021, the mortality rate which we recorded in Edo State was far less than was projected.

“This persisting COVID pandemic is a clarion call for us to pay more attention to our environment and also strengthen our healthcare system. Consequently, the reform of our healthcare system is now a very high priority in our ongoing transformation of the entire governance structure of Edo State.

“Confident that Edo citizens will continue to subscribe to the Edo Health Insurance Scheme which will provide the long-term funds to sustain our new healthcare system, we are now revamping 100 additional primary healthcare facilities while building our network of specialist hospitals in the three senatorial districts. Our healthcare reform in Edo will also include encouragement of the private sector to invest in providing quality healthcare.”

“We are encouraged with the progress in our transformation of the public service and we are confident that with the ongoing recruitments, introduction of technology and the emphasis on training, our citizens will begin to receive better quality services from their government,” Obaseki noted.

Reassuring on more infrastructural development across Edo communities in 2022, the governor said: “The construction and rehabilitation of roads are currently going on across the state. Even though the extended rainy season delayed the commencement of work, we are optimistic that significant portions of work will be completed before the next rainy season. We are also focusing on other infrastructure such as electricity and fibre connection. Our operation Light Up Edo is in full gear with the streetlighting project being rolled out in Benin City, Ekpoma and Auchi.”

On plans for human capacity in the New Year, Obaseki continued: “Investing in our people will continue to be a priority in 2022 as we rollout the EdoBEST framework to all tiers of education in the state. We are building shared production facilities in 6 technical colleges across the state to support the technical training of our youths while promoting technical entrepreneurship in these communities.

“The successful take-off of the Edo Tech Park with the graduation of the first set of highly-trained software engineers and developers has spurred us to commence the construction of the permanent site for the Edo Tech Park. We hope the first phase will be ready for use in 2022, thus ensuring Edo’s position as a tech hub on the African continent.

“In addition to exposing them to technology, we are supporting our youths in entrepreneurship and innovation to seize the moment and build top-of-the-range capacity to compete with their peers globally.We are expending resources to boost opportunities in the creative industry with the establishment of the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Soundstage.

“As a government, we will continue to deepen our development strides following from the gains made in the last five years. Our emphasis will continue to remain on building capacity, deploying technology, promoting innovation, enhancing growth of the productive sector and leveraging our Diaspora population to drive sustainable development,” he reassured.

