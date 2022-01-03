NPFL: Remo Stars Stay Top, Kano Pillars Secure First Win against Enyimba

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Despite their 1-1 away draw against Dakkada FC in Uyo, Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leaders Remo Stars remain top on the log on same eight points from four matches as Rivers United who drew goalless with Sunshine Stars in Port harcourt.

However, the story may change today if fifth placed Kwara United on six points succeeded in picking a win against host Abia Warriors to leapfrog Remo to nine points.

Samuel Anakwe kept the Sky Blue Stars on top of the log when he cancelled out Dakkada’s early goal lead by Muritala Lawal in the 12th minute.

On a day that the Nigerian topflight was characterized by big wins, Rangers fired the most goals, scoring four times with reply against Niger Tornadoes at their fortress in Enugu. Kenechukwu Agu scored a brace (in the 58th and 71st) with Shedrack Asiegbu (73rd) and Christian Nnaji (90th) completing the demolition of Tornadoes.

The other two big wins include Wikki Tourists 3-0 crushing of MFM FC and Plateau United’s 3-0 defeat of Heartland FC in Jos.

At the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, Kano Pillars recorded their first win of the 2021/22 NPFL season after claiming a 2-0 win over Enyimba.

A cagey 15 minutes start to the game saw both sides cancel out each other brilliantly but Enyimba managed to sneak behind the defence of their host thrice. Poor final ball from the trio of Ekene Awaziem, Sadiq Abubakar and Victor Mboama meant they couldn’t get an effort on target

Pillars then asserted their authority in the game around the 25 minute mark and it led to the first shot of the game from Kabiru Sanusi which Leke Ojo repelled with his feet at his near post.

Ojo was again called into action five minutes later and this time round he was quick off his line to deny Kokoette Udoh the chance to open scoring, Sanusi would send his rebound wide. Rabiu Ali was next to try his luck but yet again Ojo was equal to his effort.

A foul on Sanusi on the edge of the box gave Ali the chance to try his luck from the resultant free kick but Ojo was at full stretch to make his third save in ten minutes as Pillars pushed on to break the deadlock.

Two minutes into added time of the first 45 minutes, Udoh was quick to pounce on a mix up between Ojo and Emmanuel Ampiah. He was felled by Ojo as he bullied his way in between them earning his team a penalty.

Ali stepped up to send Ojo the wrong way to hand his team the lead going into the half time break at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

The second half was fifteen minutes old when Udoh got the goal that his all round impressive performance deserved with an audacious lob following a poor clearance from Ojo.

MATCH DAY 4

K’ Pillars 2-0 Enyimba

Wikki 3-0 MFM FC

Rivers Utd 0-0 Sunshine

Rangers 4-0 Tornadoes

Nasarawa 2-0 Akwa Utd

Plateau 3-0 Heartland

Dakkada 1-1 Remo Stars

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

