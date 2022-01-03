Nigeria Records 536 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that the country recorded 536 new cases of COVID-19 as at midnight Saturday, January 1.

The centre also revealed that two persons died from the virus within the same period.

In an update posted on its website yesterday, the NCDC stated: “On the 31 of December 2021, 536 new confirmed cases and two death were recorded in Nigeria.”

The report stated that till date, 242,877 cases have been confirmed, while 214,778 cases have been discharged and 3033 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 536 new cases were reported in 13 States and the breakdown was: Lagos (259), Rivers (90), Oyo (46), Edo (43), Kaduna (29), FCT (25), Cross River (12), Nasarawa (10), Osun (6), Gombe (5), Kano (5), Ogun (5), and Jigawa (1)

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

