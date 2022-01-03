NEDC is Pillar of Buhari’s Success, Say Arewa Youths

The Coalition of Arewa Youths Progressive Forum (CAYPF) has described the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) as one of the pillars of the successes of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Chairman, CAYPF, Alhaji Salihu Magaji, disclosed this in a statement he made available to Journalists in Bauchi weekend.

He said activities of NEDC had become a real proof that, “our country is being led in the right direction citing as example of the fair and just provision of 3500 housing units across the six north eastern states of Adamawa, Borno Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States.”

According to him, another thing was the easing the sufferings of the IDPs and entire people of the north-eastern states as 1,000 housing units were constructed in Borno State while the remaining five states have 500 housing units being constructed in each of them .

A part from the training and retraining of thousands of youths in the region, he commended the way and manner in which food items were distributed to the people of the affected states.

According to Magaji, the NEDC under the leadership of its chairman, Alhaji Goni Mohammed Alkali has continue to carry out the mandate assigned to it by the federal government.

He noted that when one considered the decay in infrastructure across the country and the bureaucracies that hinder the smooth operations of many government agencies and compare it with the successes recorded by the NEDC that has achieved all its recent successes in such a short period of time.

The NEDC under Alkali, according to him, remains a leading horse in different rescue missions and initiatives of the federal government when it comes to changing the narratives of the people of north-east who have suffered a lot from various boxes rocking the country. These, he listed to include insurgency, banditry and kidnappings, that have caused so many undulation effects, and it would take the best of governments several years to correct.

He observed further that the NEDC has also made a lot of progress in bringing relief and peace to the region, saying the activities of the Commission which is physically located across the north eastern states are uncountable considering that the region remains the most backward region in the country.

According to him, “take for example the 3500 housing units that NEDC is building across the region consisting of four blocks of well-furnished 2-bedroom detachable flats with verandas and a courtyard in a cluster arrangement.”

He added that, “in addition to the housing units, other essential amenities such as solar-powered street lights and boreholes, a police-station and a motor-park were provided in the area. Provisions for schooling were also made available. Many beneficiaries would receive food and other relief items.”

The Commission, according to him, also empowered many farmers by providing them with agricultural machinery and equipments, seeds, fertilizers, agrochemicals and extension services as well as logistics vehicles annually under a programme tagged; Integrated Agriculture Programme (IAP).

The project covered the whole 112 LGAs in the north-east just as the NEDC is also into skills acquisition, training and provision of starter packs to Information Communication Technology (ICT), trainees, he added.

